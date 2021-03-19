Alternate Care Facility closing at Wisconsin State Fair Park

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) announced Friday it is closing Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

In February the ACF was placed into “mothball” status meaning that it was not actively accepting transfers from hospitals, while DHS and DOA continued to review data and continued conversations with health systems.

Sanitation of the facility has already begun. Wisconsin State Fair Park is expected to be back to normal before the end of April.

“The Alternate Care Facility was constructed as hospitalizations from COVID-19 were increasing across our state to ensure that our health systems and local governments could continue to provide high-quality care to Wisconsinites,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “It not only brought relief to our hospitals but also provided quality and compassionate healthcare to Wisconsinites in their time of need.”

“The ACF was a valuable resource during the fall surge of COVID-19 cases. Knowing this facility was available gave providers and health systems confidence that we had options as our own hospitals and clinics filled up with COVID-19 patients. ACF staff was professional, responsive, and easy to work with,” commented Bartho Caponi, MD, UW Health.

A total of 170 people were treated at the facility between October 2020 and January 1, 2021. On December 22, 2020, the ACF opened a Bamlanivimab (BAM) Infusion Clinic to help southeastern Wisconsin health systems that did not have the capacity at the time to serve their patients with the new outpatient treatment. A total of 37 people were treated at the BAM Infusion Clinic.

“We are grateful to Wisconsin State Fair Park’s leaders, Board, and staff who have been critical partners throughout the construction and operation of the ACF,” said Brennan. “Their willingness to be flexible and serve their fellow Wisconsinites at a historic time is truly commendable.”

