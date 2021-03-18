Plea deal likely for woman charged with helping hide missing man’s body

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41-year-old woman charged with helping to hide the body of a man once believed to be missing is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case later this month.

Stephanie Trewyn is charged with hiding a corpse and obstructing an officer. If an agreement cannot be reached, a four-day trial will be held in May.

Trewyn is accused of helping move the body of Zachary Vasa. Vasa was reported missing on June 13, 2020. His remains were discovered in March 2021.

Another person was initially arrested for hiding a corpse, however, no charges were filed.

A witness told investigators Vasa had been staying with Trewyn before his disappearance. According to court documents, Trewyn said she had sent Vasa a Facebook message but he had not seen them. She also told investigators it was odd he left without telling her where he was going.

Detectives said on Aug. 13, 2020, a cadaver dog alerted to the odor of human remains coming from a vehicle belonging to Trewyn.

Court documents state a man told authorities Trewyn had come over to get heroin. He said she needed to go to work so he and Vasa drove her to work in her car. Then he and Vasa returned to the man’s house and continued to use heroin until they both passed out.

The man told investigators he woke up to find Vasa dead. He said he put Vasa in Trewyn’s vehicle and picked her up at work. He said they drove around for a while contemplating what to do.

He said he and Trewyn dragged Vasa’s body into the woods. He said they continued to move the body until Trewyn complained of back pain, and he continued to move the body on his own.

Court documents state the man took law enforcement to the location and showed investigators where he recalled leaving Vasa.

Trewyn is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

