VACCINE TEAM Q&A: DHS says traveling throughout Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine is acceptable

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As more vaccines become available in several counties across the state, Wis. DHS says traveling to get vaccinated is okay.

While this is acceptable, DHS encourages you be to cautious about where you receive the vaccine.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says different counties receive different quantities of the vaccine.

“The challenge it places is we do allocate vaccines based on the population of a county,” Willems Van Dijk explained, “and if lots and lots of people do that, that means the people in that county won’t have as much access either.”

Willems Van Dijk says the federal government has allocated more vaccines to places local pharmacies like Walgreen’s, Roundy’s Food and Wal-Mart.

She says if you decide to travel throughout the state to get vaccinated, consider one of those retailers first.

