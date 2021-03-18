Advertisement

Weather Shield expands in Park Falls, will add 40 jobs

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Forty jobs are expected to be added as Weather Shield expands in Park Falls.

“The greater Park Falls community has tremendous people who are skilled, experienced, and highly capable of supporting Weather Shield’s growing business. We look forward to welcoming new associates to our work family, said Mark Schield, President, Weather Shield.

The company manufactures windows and doors. The jobs will be added over the next three years.

State superintendent candidates face off in Friday forum