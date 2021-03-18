The Faces of COVID-19: Wausau nurse reflects on past year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin in March 2020, it sent many people home; for Lindsey Hayes, she was headed back to work.

She gave birth to her daughter, Ireland, in January 2020 and March was the end of her maternity leave.

”First day back from maternity leave and they’re like, ‘oh you’re working COVID.’ I was like, ‘OK good.’”

Hayes is a nurse at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. When she is not helping on the COVID unit, she works in the medical surgical intermediate care unit, which cares for patients who have acute, high risks factors needing close monitoring, but emergency care.

“Although we shouldn’t have COVID-positive patients, we did have some surprise ones that did end up having COVID,” she said.

The raw novelty of the virus and lack of knowledge about it, the multitude of changes in many aspects of life, and the rush for personal protective equipment had her head spinning.

”It was very scary because, you know, we had all of the kids home for the most part; nobody was going to school or daycare, and then what if I brought this home to my family? We didn’t know who could all get it at that point and if our kids could get really sick too,” she expressed.

The months went on; patient visitation rules would shift, adding another layer of responsibility to the medical staff as patients were left alone in their rooms.

”We’re like the family link between families and their patients when their families can’t come in,” she said.

As autumn began, COVID-19 cases surged with hospitals warning the community they were nearing a tipping point where they would not be able to save everyone who came in for treatment.

“My team is seeing volumes of people dying that they’ve never had to deal with before,” Aspirus Dr. Steve Phillipson said in a press conference in November.

“That just started a whole new anxiety,” Hayes sighed. “So, right when we were kind of getting over it, like getting more comfortable, obviously, it’s not super comfortable working in a pandemic, but yeah it was like, oh now I’m pregnant.”

The news of another baby came in September. She faced the same visitor restrictions with her pregnancy appointments as other patients. Her husband was not allowed to come along. She said this was not only sad for her husband, but it made her uneasy because they had experienced miscarriages in the past. Though, she said the staff caring for her supported her as best they could.

Through the surge, Hayes pressed on at work too, caring for more and more people.

”We have these really sick patients and we get close to them, so if things go wrong, it does affect us too.”

Then came the holidays. While cases remained high, the warning of a possible second surge did not come to fruition. Then, more news.

”Of course, when I was 12 weeks pregnant I tested positive for COVID,” she said. “I was worried about the kids getting it, the effects it would have on the baby at that stage.”

She believes she contracted it through extended family members. She lost her taste and smell, which have not fully returned. She had an otherwise mild case and no fever, which was her obstetrician’s main concern. Her baby, due around May, also seems to be growing properly. That is another concern for mothers who contract COVID-19 because doctors have found that sometimes the growth is stunted and the baby needs to be delivered early.

Seeing good growth and overall good health, she said the worry has gone down a little. As the vaccine rollout continues too, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the north-central region are on a downward trend and at levels comparable to mid-to-late summer.

She continues to care for very sick patients and manages the challenges of being a pregnant parent in a pandemic. Her takeaway from the last year is for people to support one another and to be kind. You never know what someone is going through just by looking at them.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.