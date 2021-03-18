Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Another suspect is in custody Thursday in connection to the disappearance and death of Zachary Vasa, 32.

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested 39-year-old Stephanie Trewyn for mutilating or hiding a corpse.

No other details have been released about the case at this time.

On March 11, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department said they found Vasa’s remains in the township of Rock.

The 32-year-old was last seen on June 13, 2020. On June 20, 2020, Marshfield Police said Vasa was last seen at a home in Marshfield. They requested anyone with information to contact them.

A two-day search was conducted in an area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

In July 2020, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive. Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property but at the time a body wasn’t found. At the time, Becker said Immerfall was not cooperating with investigators.

Immerfall is on extended supervision in three criminal cases, according to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokesperson. He was recently sentenced to three more years probation following a conviction for methamphetamine manufacturing. Because the conviction occurred while he was on probation he was returned to DOC custody.

