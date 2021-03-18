Advertisement

Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.
Anthony Anderson has been charged in Barron County.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle- second offense amount other charges in Barron County Court after a February horse and buggy crash.

Court documents show Anthony Anderson, 40, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle- 2nd+, homicide by use of vehicle with PAC- 2nd+, OWI causing injury- 2nd+ and PAC causing injury- 2nd+.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 18 at roughly 6:42 p.m., the dispatch center received a call from Anderson who said he was involved in a buggy crash.

When law enforcement arrived on scene they saw a buggy on the east side of the road and ditch with lots of debris in the roadway. A large horse was deceased and on the side of the roadway. One unconscious but breathing person was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to an Eau Claire hospital. The victim later died due to his injuries.

A second person in the buggy suffered non-life threatening injuries and told law enforcement that they had working lanterns before the crash as well as a blinking strobe light.

Anderson was taken for a blood draw after the crash. The results came back with .085 g/100mL.

Barron County Court set a $10,000 signature bond for Anderson. He is scheduled to appear in court next on April 9.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

Keeping live music alive
Keeping live music alive
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Minneapolis-based musician Tony Williams performs on Friday at Malarkey's Pub.
Live music is alive and well at Malarkey’s Pub
Oneida Nation Councilwoman attends Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force meeting in...
Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets
.
State superintendent candidates face off in Friday forum