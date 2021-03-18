Rice Lake man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after horse and buggy crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle- second offense amount other charges in Barron County Court after a February horse and buggy crash.

Court documents show Anthony Anderson, 40, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle- 2nd+, homicide by use of vehicle with PAC- 2nd+, OWI causing injury- 2nd+ and PAC causing injury- 2nd+.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 18 at roughly 6:42 p.m., the dispatch center received a call from Anderson who said he was involved in a buggy crash.

When law enforcement arrived on scene they saw a buggy on the east side of the road and ditch with lots of debris in the roadway. A large horse was deceased and on the side of the roadway. One unconscious but breathing person was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to an Eau Claire hospital. The victim later died due to his injuries.

A second person in the buggy suffered non-life threatening injuries and told law enforcement that they had working lanterns before the crash as well as a blinking strobe light.

Anderson was taken for a blood draw after the crash. The results came back with .085 g/100mL.

Barron County Court set a $10,000 signature bond for Anderson. He is scheduled to appear in court next on April 9.

