Peregrine falcons return to Wisconsin power plant

A peregrine falcon makes its home at the WPS plant in Weston.(Wisconsin Public Service)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT
WESTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The peregrine falcons are back at the Wisconsin Public Service power plant in Weston.

Sheldon falcon and Rosalee falcon have returned for a sixth year at the Weston plant.

It’s a bit like a soap opera. WPS says the falcons “find love, lay eggs and raise their young.”

WPS set up high-definition cameras so you can watch the falcons. You can also view live nest box cameras at We Energies facilities at the Oak Creek Power Plant, Port Washington Generating Station and Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE to watch all of the falcon cams.

WPS says the end of March is a great time to watch the falcon cams. In 2020, the first eggs were laid at the end of March.

