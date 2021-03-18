New relief package gives more assistance for paying utilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With more than $45,000,000 dollars set for rent and utilities from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, groups like the North Central Community Action Program are able to help more people with their utilities.

“That is a huge need for people. Not only do they get the first benefit, but we can also pay all of the averages for people,” NCCAP Executive Director Diane Sennholz said.

With the pandemic being a financial burden, utility services have been working with groups like the NCCAP to help put together payment options.

“If they are having trouble, they can reach out to us right away and we’ll able to work with them and assist them with those payment arrangements and with information about financial assistance,” Wisconsin Public Service media coordinator Matthew Cullen said.

Application numbers have been down since March of 2020. In the latest numbers, WPS says that less than one percent of their customers would fit in the category to have their service cut.

“People are going back to work. They are getting a stimulus, they are using a stimulus. They’re also getting their tax refunds if they file them,” Sennholz said.

The lower need for help is a good thing, it means that people are getting back on their feet.

“This was really hard on everybody. Not just physically, but mentally and in the pocketbook area. But now I think there’s a bright spot coming,” Sennholz said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.