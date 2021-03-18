Advertisement

Many small business owners are poised to recover fast in 2021

Small business owners anticipate a quick recovery from the pandemic
Small business owners anticipate a quick recovery from the pandemic(WZAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As small businesses continue to climb out of the rubble caused by the global pandemic, many business owners may still be too overwhelmed just hanging on, to concentrate on moving forward. Experts advise going from survival today to success tomorrow lies in how you’re doing your business. If you’re doing “the same old, the same way,” you could be missing serious opportunities.

According to an Adobe survey of small business owners and leaders found that, in spite of 2021′s new innovations, the average small business owner signs and processes 16 documents per week and requires six days on average to get a contract fully processed.

Author and small business expert Gene Marks was on NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Thursday to share an encouraging forecast for the country’s small businesses, as well as tips for owners looking to make the most of the opportunities created during the pandemic to transform the businesses they love in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

Keeping live music alive
Keeping live music alive
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Minneapolis-based musician Tony Williams performs on Friday at Malarkey's Pub.
Live music is alive and well at Malarkey’s Pub
Oneida Nation Councilwoman attends Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force meeting in...
Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets
.
State superintendent candidates face off in Friday forum