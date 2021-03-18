First Alert T.G.I.F. Suntabulous Spring Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Suntabulous weather will continue for Friday and the start of the weekend, as gusty winds turn to the south and usher in much warmer temperatures throughout the weekend. While the sunshine and windy conditions continue, the Wisconsin Fire Danger still remains high across central Wisconsin, so please use care and caution if you are going to attempt burning Saturday and Sunday.

Through mid-March 2021 (WSAW)

Spring starts early Saturday morning and very spring-like temperatures and weather continues into early next week. Spring showers will arrive late Sunday night into Monday, with more showers at times for Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm totals will exceed one inch in many areas by the time the system exits the Great Lakes Region Thursday.

3 day totals may approach 2 inches (WSAW)

Long term, temperatures may become a little more seasonal with 40s for highs for the last portion of March.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.