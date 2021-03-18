Advertisement

First Alert T.G.I.F. Suntabulous Spring Forecast

By Chad Franzen
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Suntabulous weather will continue for Friday and the start of the weekend, as gusty winds turn to the south and usher in much warmer temperatures throughout the weekend. While the sunshine and windy conditions continue, the Wisconsin Fire Danger still remains high across central Wisconsin, so please use care and caution if you are going to attempt burning Saturday and Sunday.

Through mid-March 2021
Through mid-March 2021(WSAW)

Spring starts early Saturday morning and very spring-like temperatures and weather continues into early next week. Spring showers will arrive late Sunday night into Monday, with more showers at times for Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm totals will exceed one inch in many areas by the time the system exits the Great Lakes Region Thursday.

3 day totals may approach 2 inches
3 day totals may approach 2 inches(WSAW)

Long term, temperatures may become a little more seasonal with 40s for highs for the last portion of March.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

Keeping live music alive
Keeping live music alive
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Minneapolis-based musician Tony Williams performs on Friday at Malarkey's Pub.
Live music is alive and well at Malarkey’s Pub
Oneida Nation Councilwoman attends Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force meeting in...
Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets
.
State superintendent candidates face off in Friday forum