D.C. Everest: Secondary students to return to in-person learning April 7

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -The D.C. Everest School District will return to in-person class Monday-Thursday for secondary students beginning April 7.

Currently, the district’s middle, junior high, and high school students have a hybrid schedule of virtual learning and in-person learning two to three days a week with flexible Fridays.

Fridays will continue as flexible Fridays. A message on the district’s website said students will follow the cohort model on April 5 and 6 so staff can help prepare students for the transition on April 7.

Each school has developed a unique plan for return. Those plans will be shared with parents by email and mail.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.