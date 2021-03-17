Van vandalized at Wausau Hmong American Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hmong American Center reported its van vandalized Tuesday afternoon.

The van was inappropriately marked with red spray paint Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to Executive Director Yee Leng Xiong.

Xiong says during the pandemic, he has been working remotely and only comes into the office for special circumstances, which is why he was there Tuesday morning.

“As soon as I remember leaving the office and getting in my car to drive off,” Xiong explained, “I noticed there were red marks or spray paint on our van.”

Xiong says while he hopes this is not a hate crime, members of the Southeast Asian community in Central Wisconsin have reported more discrimination since the pandemic began.

“Last year, we saw an increase of individuals calling us at the Hmong American Center about incidents of hateful acts, whether it’s passive or directed towards them,” Xiong said. “Individuals go to the grocery store and other individuals say under their breath to them that they’re the reason why there is a pandemic and that they don’t belong here.”

He says he encourages anyone who witnesses this type of behavior to not standby but to speak out against it or report acts of vandalism or violence to the police.

Community members have created a GoFundMe to assist with the expenses for the van.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.