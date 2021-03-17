UW Stevens Point to host in-person commencement in spring

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW Stevens Point is offering a glimmer of life getting back to normal after the pandemic.

Spring commencement will be in person.

UWSP will have six graduation ceremonies on May 21 and 22.

The main ceremonies will be held at the sundial.

Graduates from last year, whose commencement was cancelled will be invited to attend.

“To be able to provide this in-person experience to celebrate such a milestone. I know that it will make a significant world of difference to our students and their families,” says Chancellor Thomas Gibson.

Each graduate will get two guest tickets. Face coverings and social distancing will also be required.

The events will be streams for people who cannot or do not want to attend.

