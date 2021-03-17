Advertisement

Shawano County man arrested on probable cause for 65 counts of possessing child pornography

Derek Metzenbauer was arrested Tuesday in Shawano County.
Derek Metzenbauer was arrested Tuesday in Shawano County.(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CECIL, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Cecil man is behind bars after being arrested Tuesday on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as marijuana.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and deputies arrested 35-year-old Derek Metzenbauer Tuesday in the Village of Cecil.

During the arrest, authorities say deputies found Metzenbauer was carrying marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search of Metzenbauer’s home finished an investigation, which included completing a search warrant of his home, and forensic analysis of devices recovered there.

Authorities say Metzenbauer uses an online identity of “Sid the Sloth”.

Metzenbauer is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin after being convicted of a crime involving a minor in North Carolina.

According to Wisconsin’s online sex offender registry, Metzenbauer was convicted in March of 2007 for the offense of taking Indecent Liberty - Minor.

The online registration says he is to be registered as an offender for life.

Formal charges are pending, and Metzenbauer is being held at the Shawano County Jail.

Charges will also be filed for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Good teamwork today:

Posted by Shawano County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Louis Stone and Paulina Meshigaud
Merrill man, Arbor Vitae woman arrested following high-speed chase with newborn in Fond du Lac County

Latest News

D.C. Everest School District to hold vaccination clinic for staff
DC Everest School District set to vaccinate staff
Sunday is World Down syndrome Day. Gigi’s Playhouse is raising awareness about the celebration...
Gigi’s Wausau, using new space to promote acceptance, to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Gigi's Playhouse Wausau celebrating acceptance of down syndrome
Gigi's Playhouse Wausau celebrating acceptance of down syndrome
UW-Stevens Point will hold commencement spring ceremonies in person
UW-Stevens Point will hold spring commencement ceremonies in person