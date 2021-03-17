Shawano County man arrested on probable cause for 65 counts of possessing child pornography

CECIL, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Cecil man is behind bars after being arrested Tuesday on probable cause for 65 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as marijuana.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and deputies arrested 35-year-old Derek Metzenbauer Tuesday in the Village of Cecil.

During the arrest, authorities say deputies found Metzenbauer was carrying marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search of Metzenbauer’s home finished an investigation, which included completing a search warrant of his home, and forensic analysis of devices recovered there.

Authorities say Metzenbauer uses an online identity of “Sid the Sloth”.

Metzenbauer is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin after being convicted of a crime involving a minor in North Carolina.

According to Wisconsin’s online sex offender registry, Metzenbauer was convicted in March of 2007 for the offense of taking Indecent Liberty - Minor.

The online registration says he is to be registered as an offender for life.

Formal charges are pending, and Metzenbauer is being held at the Shawano County Jail.

Charges will also be filed for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

