Advertisement

REPORT: Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams signs with the Detriot Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after running for a gain as...
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after running for a gain as Houston Texans cornerback Phillip Gaines (29) is seen in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mi. (WSAW) - Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams has signed with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Williams stays in the NFC North with a reported two-year, $7.5 million contract. It was clear that Williams wasn’t returning to Green Bay after the Packers resigned Aaron Jones.

After being drafted by the Packers in the 4th round of the 2017 draft, the running back ran for 1,985 yards and ten touchdowns in four seasons with the green and gold.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Louis Stone and Paulina Meshigaud
Merrill man, Arbor Vitae woman arrested following high-speed chase with newborn in Fond du Lac County

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel re-signs with the Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams runs before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders...
Former Packers cornerback Tramon Williams announces retirement
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten hockey player of the year