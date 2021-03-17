REPORT: Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams signs with the Detriot Lions

DETROIT, Mi. (WSAW) - Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams has signed with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Former #Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the #Lions, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Williams stays in the NFC North with a reported two-year, $7.5 million contract. It was clear that Williams wasn’t returning to Green Bay after the Packers resigned Aaron Jones.

After being drafted by the Packers in the 4th round of the 2017 draft, the running back ran for 1,985 yards and ten touchdowns in four seasons with the green and gold.

