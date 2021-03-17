Advertisement

Oconomowoc distribution center on lockdown due to tactical situation

Roundy's Warehouse Distribution Center is on lockdown in Oconomowoc.
Roundy's Warehouse Distribution Center is on lockdown in Oconomowoc.(wsaw)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WSAW) - The Roundy’s Supermarket Distribution warehouse in Oconomowoc is currently on lock down.

NewsChannel 7′s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee has confirmed that police are investigating an active tactical situation.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

