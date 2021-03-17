New balloon fest coming to Wausau in July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the Balloon and Rib Fest was canceled in 2020 and 2021, some were looking to fill the gap. The Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Fest is bringing back the feel of one of Wausau’s most popular summer events. The event is planned for July 9-11.

Event organizers Nancy and Steve Woller say they hope the event helps the businesses who are hurting after the Balloon and Rib Fest was canceled.

“So many nonprofits and local businesses have been hurt by the pandemic. You don’t realize that canceling this one event how many businesses that it affects. So they are encouraged to join our event,” Nancy Woller said.

The Taste ‘n Glow Fest is doing its best to keep COVID-19 protocols in mind, even allowing people the chance to watch the shows from their cars.

“We’re going to be doing a Facebook live stream from a balloon so they can see a birds-eye view. We’re also going to be posting the balloon’s flight path so they can follow us in their cars and be perfectly safe,” Nancy said.

The event is still in the planning stages, and outside parties are starting to get on board.

“I have been answering emails literally all day today,” Nancy said.

Right now there is still a pretty big need for the event, sponsors.

“I’m contacting businesses as we speak to see if they’ll sponsor a balloon or sponsor the toys. We need every penny we can get for sure,” Nancy said.

If you are interested in helping out the event or would like to become a sponsor you can reach the Wollers here: wausauballoon@msn.com

