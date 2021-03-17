Gigi’s Wausau, using new space to promote acceptance, to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday is World Down Syndrome Day. Gigi’s Playhouse is raising awareness about the celebration day while adjusting to its new role as a space to support families.

Gigi’s Wausau’s founder says the new playhouse is providing families with a “congratulations” instead of an “I’m sorry” when it comes to having a family member with Down syndrome. She says that’s an attitude they want to teach the community, not just on World Down Syndrome Day, but every day.

The space has created a place for parents like Rebecca Bearjar to come with her family.

Just a few years ago Bearjar was considering moving her family away from central Wisconsin.

“We just weren’t finding the resources for Down syndrome that we felt we needed for our son,” said Bearjar, who’s now board treasurer.

She says it’s a decision many families have had to make.

“We found a lot of parents would go down to Madison and Milwaukee for different treatments and therapies,” she said.

Now that Gigi’s Playhouse is open, it’s a huge support for her son, Nathan, who has Down syndrome but also her whole family.

“His older sister comes in to do art projects, I get to socialize with other parents, the grandparents come in,” Bearjar said.

The new space, complete with a gym and kitchen for classes and tutoring space is inclusive to kids as little as Nathan to working adults with special needs.

“We’ve had several families that have an autism diagnosis that have said, ‘Hey, can I attend this program?’” said Erica Erdman, Wausau founder and board president.

Erdman says this space is already loved by many families in the area.

“When you have parents tell you, ‘He just won’t let it be, he keeps asking, when’s the next time we can go to Gigi’s,’ those stories, you know, are amazing for us,” she said.

Sunday, they celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, a day devoted to what Gigi’s mission is all about.

“We want to provide that hope and encouragement for that parent who may have just received that diagnosis. Because it is something that is positive,” she said.

Gigi’s goal is to flip the way we think about those who need special education, from birth all the way through life.

“It’s celebrating their diagnosis versus that negative connotation that often comes with that diagnosis. It’s celebrating them as a person,” she said.

World Down Syndrome Day is held on 3-21 because the 21st chromosome has a 3rd copy. Bearjar says you can show your support by wearing mis-matched socks, and choosing to be kinder and more accepting.

Gigi’s is looking for volunteers and has a wishlist of items they need. For more information, click here.

