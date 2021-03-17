First Alert Weather - Soggy St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A quick moving storm system will roll through central Wisconsin for St. Patrick’s Day, which will bring some light snow, sleet and rain showers, and some slushy accumulations through the mid morning hours. Slippery road conditions will quickly improve for the afternoon with some late day sunshine expected for Wednesday afternoon.

Soggy start to the day (WSAW)

Expect some areas of fog at times the next several mornings, as low-lying moisture and calm winds will allow for foggy conditions throughout the rest of the week. While the fog will limit the amount of sunshine in the morning hours, plenty of suntabulous weather returns for Friday and throughout the weekend. Expect daytime highs to jump into the 50s and some lower 60s by Sunday. Spring starts early Saturday morning and very spring-like weather will continue into early next week.

Spring showers will return early next week with rain likely for Monday and Tuesday, with some heavier rain totals possible by the time that storm system exits the Great Lakes Region Wednesday.

Temps are expected to remain above normal for the better part of the next few weeks. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.