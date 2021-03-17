Advertisement

DC Everest School District set to vaccinate staff

By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The DC Everest School District is getting set to have a vaccination clinic Wednesday.

Marshfield Clinic will be conducting the clinic at Greenheck Fieldhouse. That will include school staff, transportation staff from Lamers and before-and-after school care.

The good news is that task has been made a little easier. Many of the staff have already took it upon themselves to get their first shot, maybe even their second. Because of that, their magic number has dropped from almost 800 to just under 300.

“We’re pulling this off without an interruption in instruction for kids,” said assistant superintendent Matt Spets. “So the fact that several hundred fewer people need to be, like, signed up and ran through an assembly line-like vaccine clinic it provides a lot more time and space for our staff, and our principals specifically, to cover classrooms and instruction for kids that are still going to be in our buildings.”

Spets says it’s great to see all the staff who did get vaccinated early to come together and share tips and ideas on how to get it done.

He adds because of these vaccinations, at tomorrow night’s board meeting the board will listen to a recommendation to return students in grades 6-12 to in-person learning 4 days a week, with flexible Fridays remaining.

