3 charged for roles in death of Christian Schauer to return to court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Three people charged for their alleged roles in the death of a 20-year-old man are expected to learn Wednesday if their cases will head to trial.

Jared Carl, 20, is charged with murder, taking a vehicle, possession of THC and obstructing an officer. The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Jared Carl remains in jail on $1 million cash bond.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Chris Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle.

Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Shawn Carl is charged with falsifying information and obstructing an officer. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. She’s in custody on a $75,000 bond but will be released if she is able to post the first $15,000 in cash.

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for all three Wednesday morning.

