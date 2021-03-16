Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to pass a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include such instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula. The bill does not name an organization or state agency. The Senate was expected to pass the proposal during a floor session Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
REPORT: Linsley will sign with Chargers, becomes highest paid center in NFL

Latest News

Stevens Point Police Department
Search for Stevens Point Police Chief resumes as candidate declines offer
Police lights.
2 found dead at Juneau County residence, 2 held on warrants
The Center for Disease and Control and Prevention recommends that adults 18 and older get...
Sleep deprivation linked to numerous chronic health issues
Most locations picked up an inch or less, that led to poor travel conditions Tuesday morning.
First Alert Tuesday Dreary Forecast