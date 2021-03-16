Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves sexual assault kit bills

(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has approved a pair of bipartisan bills that would establish protocols for collecting and tracking sexual assault evidence kits.

The first bill would require police who have been notified an evidence kit has been collected to take possession of it within three days and send it to the state crime lab within 14 days.

The second bill would require the state Department of Justice to create a database victims could access to follow their kits’ status. Advocates for sexual assault victims have been working with state Department of Justice officials for years to prevent backlogs and delays in testing the kits. Similar bills died in the Assembly’s last legislative session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down

Latest News

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
Sen. Johnson rules out run for governor in 2022
Louis Stone and Paulina Meshigaud
Merrill man, Arbor Vitae woman arrested following high-speed chase with newborn in Fond du Lac County
Most locations picked up an inch or less, that led to poor travel conditions Tuesday morning.
First Alert Tuesday Dreary Forecast
Scott Rathbun rescues deer from Boom Lake
Rhinelander Fire Department rescues deer from lake