Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate approves genocide education requirement

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has approved a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include such instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula.

The bill does not name an organization or state agency.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down

Latest News

Hot Air Balloon event scheduled for July just outside of Wausau
Hot Air Balloon event scheduled in Wausau area for July
Guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19
Guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19
A new pantry in Wausau is helping local families who need help get the pet supplies they need...
Claire’s Critter Closet helps pet owners in need
New treatment option providing hope for people with rare blood cancer
New treatment option providing hope for people with rare blood cancer
Doctor treats patient for blood cancer
New treatment option for patients battling aggressive form of blood cancer