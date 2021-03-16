Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel re-signs with the Miami Dolphins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vince Biegel announced via his Twitter account that he is returning with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Biegel said via a video on Twitter that he’s “excited to comeback for a strong 2021 season.”

According to a report by The Athletic, Biegel’s deal is one-year worth $920,000 with an opportunity to earn up to $137,500 in incentives.

The linebacker missed all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. In 2019, he had a career-year racking up 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also reeled in one interception.

