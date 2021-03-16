Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids native Vince Biegel re-signs with the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel (47) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vince Biegel announced via his Twitter account that he is returning with the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Biegel said via a video on Twitter that he’s “excited to comeback for a strong 2021 season.”

According to a report by The Athletic, Biegel’s deal is one-year worth $920,000 with an opportunity to earn up to $137,500 in incentives.

The linebacker missed all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. In 2019, he had a career-year racking up 59 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also reeled in one interception.

