Wis. DMV encourages voters to collect an ID ahead of spring election

Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation encouraged voters to collect valid identification card Monday that can be used for the spring election.

Potential voters can start the process of getting an ID online. There is a list of required documents to bring to any DMV Customer Service Center available, according to a news release.

Valid forms of identification can include a driver license, identification card, military or student ID. There is no separate “voter ID,” WisDOT noted.

If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, the department advised people to go through the Voter ID Petition Process.

Voters are able to receive a receipt to take to the polls while other remaining documents are obtained. WisDOT explained this process is meant for applicants who are unable to provide proof of name and data of birth, U.S. citizenship, identity or other required documentation.

The department also added that a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

The 2021 Spring Election is on April 6.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

