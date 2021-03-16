UPDATE: Menominee Reservation shooting suspect turns himself in

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Police say a person wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on the Menominee Reservation has turned himself in.

According to Menominee Tribal Police, 19-year-old Menom Powless-Brown turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

Officials add Powless-Brown is being held on a Federal Warrant following Saturday’s shooting, which injured one person.

Menominee Tribal Police say the male victim was taken to a nearby hospital Saturday evening after officers arrived shortly before 6 p.m.

The victim was then airlifted to another hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say Powless-Brown had ran from the scene before police arrived.

The shooting was believed by police to be a targeted incident, with no danger to the community.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Menominee Tribal Police say they need your help finding a man who is accused of being involved in a shooting on the Menominee Reservation on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting in Middle Village on the Menominee Indian Reservation just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to another hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say Powless-Brown ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Police say a second person may have been shot during the altercation. Police say that person was later located, treated for minor non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody by Menominee Tribal Police.

According to police, an active Federal Arrest Warrant has been issued for the apprehension of Menom Powless-Brown who is still on the run.

Police say Powless-Brown is 19-year-old, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6′1, and is about 160 pounds.

If you see him, police say do not approach him, or try to apprehend him, and to instead call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

You’re also urged to contact law enforcement if you know where he may be.

Police believe the shooting is a targeted incident and that the community is not in danger.

