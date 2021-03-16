T.B. Scott Mansion tower relocating to River Bend Trail

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - After many meetings, petitions, and discussions, the T.B. Scott Mansion tower is finding its final resting place on the River Bend Trail. The tower was set to be sold by a third party. Shortly after, Merrill City officials were told Ascension would be making the purchase and donating the tower.

“I receive another call from the hospital administrator who says the board had approved the purchase, removal, restoration and setting it in place on the River Bend Trail next to the Edgar pavilion,” Merrill Administrator Dave Johnson said.

Park City Credit Union is also stepping up in a big way. They are planning to donate $5,000 for beautification efforts and giving citizens a way to donate.

“It was very important for us to work with the city, the historical preservation committee, just to make sure that we’re retaining something that’s so important to so many people in our city,” Park City Credit Union President and CEO Val Mindak said.

There were many people who fought hard to save the mansion, including Merrill’s 8th district Alderperson Steve Sabatke. He says he appreciates the ability to retain at least a portion of the historic building.

“We’re happy that we’re able to do this and I think that we’re now looking forward and the community is starting the healing process. And we’re going to have a great artifact down at the Merrill park,” Sabatke said.

Ascension Chief Administrative Officer at Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital. Jonathon Matuszewski released a statement about the donation saying:

“Ascension Wisconsin acknowledges the significance of the TB Scott Mansion and its importance to the community. It is our intent to ensure the safe removal of the tower/cupola of the mansion and are making arrangements to provide the necessary funding to cover the costs related to refurbishment, relocation and installation as planned by the Merrill Parks and Recreation Committee.”

If you would like to donate towards the tower, you can find more information for the Park City Credit Union here.

