Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten hockey player of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Ten Conference announced that Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield is its player of the year. The vote was a unanimous decision.

This is the eighth-time a Wisconsin hockey player has been named as a conference player of the year. Caufield was also named First-Team All-Big Ten.

It was an easy decision for the Big Ten considering Caufield leads the nation in goals and points.

Caufield currently sits at 27 goals and 48 points in 29 games.

The sophomore is coming off a game where he scored the final two goals to help Wisconsin seal a 4-3 overtime win over Penn State.

The Badgers will play Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

