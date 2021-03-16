Sleep deprivation linked to numerous chronic health issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Center for Disease and Control and Prevention recommends that adults 18 and older get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Anything regularly less than 7 can lead to sleep deprivation-- a condition that makes you feel a constant state of exhaustion.

March 14–20 is National Sleep Awareness Week. Specialists with Koala Center for Sleep & TMJ Disorders are encouraging people to reevaluate their sleep routine and make changes to ensure better rest.

“Our body systems need that repair time especially mentally your brain is a computer, it gets reset shut down and scrubbed clean and deep sleep, REM sleep, and if you’re not getting into that deep sleep, you’re going to show signs or symptoms of mental illness, perhaps, anxiety, depression, anger and much more,” Jackie Rietz, a nurse practitioner with Koala said.

Sleep deprivation can manifest in other places of the body. A lack of sleep has been linked to memory loss, stomach issues, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health issues.

To get more sleep, Rietz suggests creating a nighttime routine. She encourages people to put their devices away and dim the lights at least an hour and a half before bedtime to create a calming environment.

“Prepare your mind and your body for sleep. You can’t just go and go 100 miles an hour and then jump into bed and be surprised that you’re lying in there wide awake,” Rietz said.

She said fans, essential oil diffusers, and blackout curtains have been known to help. A healthy diet is also important for good sleep. Retiz said on the nights that your routine does not work, don’t lie in bed worrying about sleep.

“So if you’re laying in bed and can’t fall asleep within 20 or 30 minutes. Get up, get out of bed, go do something else something monotonous-- read a book, clean the kitchen because you’re just going to continue to struggle if you’re laying in bed,” Rietz explained.

If a lack of sleep continues, Rietz said to talk to your doctor.

