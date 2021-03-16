Advertisement

Search for Stevens Point Police Chief resumes as candidate declines offer

Stevens Point Police Department
Stevens Point Police Department(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The city of Stevens Point said a candidate offered the position of police chief has declined the offer. Brent Plisch is currently the Assistant Chief of Police with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

In his letter declining the position, Plisch said there were complex reasons for his decision not to accept the position.

The Police and Fire Commission will begin a new search for Police Chief in a few months. Tom Zenner will continue serving as Interim Chief of Police.

Former Police Chief Marty Skibba resigned in June after reports he was drinking alcohol during his shift.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
REPORT: Linsley will sign with Chargers, becomes highest paid center in NFL

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate set to pass genocide education requirement
Police lights.
2 found dead at Juneau County residence, 2 held on warrants
The Center for Disease and Control and Prevention recommends that adults 18 and older get...
Sleep deprivation linked to numerous chronic health issues
Most locations picked up an inch or less, that led to poor travel conditions Tuesday morning.
First Alert Tuesday Dreary Forecast