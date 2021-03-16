Search for Stevens Point Police Chief resumes as candidate declines offer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The city of Stevens Point said a candidate offered the position of police chief has declined the offer. Brent Plisch is currently the Assistant Chief of Police with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

In his letter declining the position, Plisch said there were complex reasons for his decision not to accept the position.

The Police and Fire Commission will begin a new search for Police Chief in a few months. Tom Zenner will continue serving as Interim Chief of Police.

Former Police Chief Marty Skibba resigned in June after reports he was drinking alcohol during his shift.

