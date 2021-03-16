Advertisement

Pleasant Prairie facility to be able to ship Pfizer vaccine nationwide

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, and the Pfizer vaccine must be used within five days of thawing.(KOTA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Pfizer will be allowed to use a facility in Pleasant Prairie to ship its COVID-19 vaccine to the entire western half of the United States, following a bill passed Tuesday in the state legislature.

Assembly Bill 120 makes an optional license for Pfizer to let the company distribute small shipments of the vaccine to other states, according to a news release.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) and State Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R-Salem Lakes) explained interpretations of California, federal and Wisconsin law requires a “third-party logistics provider” state license that Wisconsin does not offer. Senate Bill 163 creates that license, allowing the facility to ship nationwide.

“This is a great day for Pleasant Prairie, and the entire southeastern Wisconsin region,” said Wanggaard.

Pfizer had already increased its employment by more than 20%, in anticipation of the bill.

“We should be proud that Wisconsin is playing such a huge role in vaccine distribution and the jobs it is creating,” said Wanggaard.

The bill will now head to Gov. Tony Evers desk for him to sign.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

