Newton discusses end of 36-year run at Wausau West

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s the end of an era at Wausau West, longtime volleyball head coach Cathy Newton announced on Monday that she will be stepping down after a storied career with the Warriors.

Newton is going to retire from teaching after next school year and her family has started construction on a house for retirement, so it was simply time in her mind. But as she steps away after nearly four decades at West, Newton leaves behind a legacy that touched literally thousands of student athletes.

“It feels to me like a good transition time,” said Newton of her decision.

Newton’s career ends after 36 years and 731 wins as head coach at Wausau West Volleyball

“It’s pretty bittersweet,” Newton says. “There were a lot of tears today (Monday), between just putting it into words and on paper.”

As she enters her last year of teaching at West, she wants to experience it in a way she never has before.

“I’ve never taught without coaching,” she explains. “And I would really like to teach a year, just to see what it’s like without coaching. It might be nice to know what it’s like to go home at like 3:30 or 4 o’clock.”

700 plus wins, seven state tournament appearances, and three conference titles at West, all happened almost on accident. Newton coached JV volleyball for two years at Ripon High School, but was more familiar with a different sport when West hired her.

“At that point when you signed teaching contracts, you had to do something extra,” Newton explains. “So, I said, ‘I’ll just go with the volleyball’, even though a lot of my background was in cheerleading. And I’ve never regretted it.”

As for what she’ll miss the most? That’s easy.

“The kids, absolutely the kids.”

Newton’s list of accomplishments is long, but she hopes her lasting legacy has to do with passing on the love of the game.

“I just hope they take the passion that I had, and are willing to give back to the game,” she says. “We always tell them that, you take a lot from it when you’re here, but are you willing to give back to it?”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.