New treatment option for patients battling aggressive form of blood cancer

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is an aggressive form of blood cancer and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, accounting for one out of every three cases diagnosed in the United States. People living with DLBCL who have undergone previous treatment where their disease does not respond to treatment, or the cancer returns following treatment, are in need of additional options. It is estimated that 73% of patients will not respond to, or will relapse following a second-line treatment or later. For patients who relapse or do not respond to initial treatments, life expectancy can be about six months. New treatment options are needed to help these patients.

On Tuesday, hematologist Dr. Leo Gordon and Meghan Guiterrez from the Lymphoma Research Foundation, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to share more about a new chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CAR T cell therapy is a personalized approach to treating certain blood cancers and is administered as a one-time treatment made from a patient’s own reprogrammed T cells. Once a patient’s eligibility for the CAR T therapy is confirmed, their T cells are removed through a process called apheresis or leukapheresis. The collected T cells are shipped to a specialized cell therapy manufacturing facility where they undergo genetic “reprogramming” to become CAR T cells. Before receiving their CAR T cells, patients receive three days of chemotherapy. At the treatment center, patients receive their personalized CAR T cells. All patients who receive a CAR T cell therapy are monitored closely by their care team for possible side effects and will continue to see their doctor for ongoing follow-up after treatment.

Further information is available at www.BreyanziREMS.com, or contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1-888-423-5436.

