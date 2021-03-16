Advertisement

Merrill man, Arbor Vitae woman arrested following high-speed chase with newborn in Fond du Lac County

Louis Stone and Paulina Meshigaud
Louis Stone and Paulina Meshigaud(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) -Prosecutors in Fond du Lac County have filed numerous criminal charges against a Merrill man and Arbor Vitae woman following a high-speed chase while their newborn child was in the vehicle.

On March 9, a Fond du Lac County deputy noticed a vehicle traveling more than 90 mph near Highway 151. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued. The driver, later identified as Louis Stone, 34, drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds of 105 mph.

The vehicle was stopped with a PIT maneuver in Dodge County. The baby was not hurt. Investigators did not know a child was in the vehicle until the vehicle was stopped.

Stone exited the vehicle and held a knife to his own neck. He later surrendered.

His passenger, Paulina Meshigaud, 30 told investigators that Stone believed cars had been following him and he was scared. Stone told deputies that during the chase, Meshigaud was using Google Maps on her phone and directing him where to go.

Meshigaud is scheduled to return to court next week to learn if her case will head to trial.

WBAY-TV reports Stone is receiving care and has not yet been booked into custody.

