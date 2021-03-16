Menasha couple reunites people with lost family heirlooms

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha couple is using their interest in genealogy to connect people with family artifacts many don’t even know exist.

As Steve and Amber Smits have combed through antique stores, searching for information about their own families, they’ve come across pictures and documents belonging to others.

According to Amber, “A lot of the times I don’t think people realize that these documents exist, maybe they’re hidden and you don’t know about them and then they liquidate estates and some people want to know who their ancestors are or what their families are from, who makes up their family and they want to have those documents to create those memories and be able to pass them on to their families.”

The couple recently started purchasing items they felt would be important to other families. “People are really interested in their past, and this finds a link to their past, and it’s something that they don’t ever want to lose,” adds Steve.

The Smits are like detectives. With the help of internet sites like ancestry.com, they use small bits of information on the photos or documents to find people connected to the item. Steve says, “We’ve connected about 5 or 6 families with these documents. We have several of them still at home, still in the research phase. We’re not going to give up.”

One of the photos they’re still working on is a 50th anniversary picture they found at Look Back in Time, an antique store in Kaukauna. The picture, dated 1920, was taken by a photographer located in Menasha at the time. Using that information and along with some internet research the Smits believe they found a match.

“Found a golden wedding anniversary for Charles Warden, looked him up, it seemed to be a fit. Went out to ancestry.com, and our photo matches other photos of the Warden family,” says Steve.

The Smits are still looking for local connections to the Warden family. Hopeful they’ll be able to hand the picture off.

Amber adds, “For us, it’s so rewarding to see people be happy to get these documents and then they want to keep them. They’ve all been very ecstatic to get them and want to stay in touch, often times too, in case we find other things for them.”

