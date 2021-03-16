Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 42: Colby's NASCAR Star

AVONDALE, Az. (WSAW) - Julie Giese was born and raised on a Colby dairy farm. She went to college for animal science. Now, she’s president of Pheonix Raceway.

Matt Infield talks with Giese about her wild journey through NASCAR to the position she is in now; one of two female presidents of NASCAR tracks.

