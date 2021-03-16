Advertisement

GOP bill mandates prisoners’ stimulus go to restitution

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require prisoners to spend their COVID-19 stimulus money on restitution.

Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package President Joe Biden signed last week that would have prevented prisoners from receiving stimulus checks.

Wisconsin state Sen. Julian Bradley and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo introduced a bill Monday that would require federal stimulus money received by someone who is incarcerated to go toward any restitution the prisoner owes.

Messages left at both Bradley and Sanfelippo’s offices weren’t immediately returned.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Aaron Jones inks a four-year deal with the Packers
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol
Badgers enter tournament as #9 seed in South Region

Latest News

Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
Wis. DMV encourages voters to collect an ID ahead of spring election
If you’re starting to notice a scratchy throat, it could be your seasonal allergies.
Allergist explains early spring impact on allergies
First responders are noticing older adults in central Wisconsin are having worse falls, and...
ADRC fall prevention seminar to help older adults, caregivers reduce falling
Cole Caufield wins it for Wisconsin in the B1G Tournament semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores two goals, including OT winner, to send Badgers to Big Ten Championship Game
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home
Wausau West Drama performing show you can stream at home