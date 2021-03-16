Former Packers cornerback Tramon Williams announces retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers cornerback Tramon Williams announced his retirement Tuesday.

The former pro-bowler made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

It's been a heck of a journey. I would like to first thank my Lord God for allowing me 38 years and molding me into the man I am today. Thank you for using me to inspire others on a daily. Secondly, I would like to thank my wife and kids, who sacrificed so much to keep my dreams pic.twitter.com/xp1MNRF2fR — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

In a Twitter thread, he said, “To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you, to the late great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an Undrafted free agent.”

He later said, “to the best fans in the world, thank you for supporting me through the good and the bad. That’s the true definition of a loyal fan base.”

Williams was signed by the Houston Texans in 2006 as an undrafted free agent. He was released that year and later signed by the Packers. From there, he played 10 seasons in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in 2011.

In 2015, he signed a three year, $21 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. He was released in 2017.

After a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals, Williams returned to the Packers for a two year stint. He played in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 14 seasons, Williams had 34 interceptions and 153 passes defended.

