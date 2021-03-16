First Alert Tuesday Dreary Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Most locations received up to one inch of snowfall from Monday night, which led to poor road conditions for the start of Tuesday morning. While there will be limited sunshine for the day, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for the day, which will help alleviate any lingering icy road conditions by early Tuesday afternoon.

Most locations picked up an inch or less, that led to poor travel conditions Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A quick moving storm system will poke its way into central Wisconsin for St. Patrick’s Day, which will bring considerable cloud cover, as well as some light snow, sleet and rain showers, mainly south of Highway 29. While there may be some initial slushy accumulations for the morning hours, temperatures will warm up into the lower to middle 40s by the afternoon which will make the showers become all rain showers by the afternoon.

Expect some areas of fog at times the next several mornings, as low-lying moisture and calm winds will allow for foggy conditions throughout the rest of the week. While the fog will limit the amount of sunshine in the morning hours, suntabulous weather will return for most locations throughout the afternoon hours for Thursday through the weekend. Spring starts early Saturday morning and very spring-like weather will continue into early next week.

Spring showers will return early next week with rain likely for Monday and Tuesday as the weather pattern remains fairly active throughout the next 10-14 days.

Temps expected to remain above normal for the better part of the next 2 weeks. (WSAW)

