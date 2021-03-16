Dentists approved to administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that permits dentists to join the ranks of vaccinators to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot.

Dentists would need eight hours of training on vaccine storage, protocol, administration technique, emergency procedure and record keeping in order to qualify as a vaccinator. According to a news release, Senate Bill 13 also requires dentists to have liability insurance.

State Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) said this legislation could not be “timelier” with vaccine eligibility expanding on Monday March 22, as the bill would add an additional 3,500 vaccinators across the state.

“As the COVID-19 vaccine supply becomes steadier, Wisconsin would benefit from an increase in vaccinators to assist in getting doses into residents’ arms,” said Rep. Brooks. “This policy is a win-win for Wisconsinites who wish to be vaccinated.”

The bill, which has already passed the full Senate, will move on to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk to be signed.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are also permitted to give the vaccine.

