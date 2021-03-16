Advertisement

COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid antibodies to her newborn.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 22. That’s one week earlier than previously expected.

“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers. “Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS still anticipates that Wisconsin will be able to expand eligibility May 1 to include all individuals age 16 and older.

The upcoming eligibility group includes individuals with medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Diabetes
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
  • Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Current Eligibility Includes:

  • Frontline health care personnel
  • Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
  • Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
  • Age 65 and older
  • Educators and Child care
  • Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs
  • Some public-facing essential workers
  • Non-frontline essential health care personnel
  • Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

DHS also clarified current eligibility to include all clergy as part of health care personnel who provide spiritual care to the sick, restaurant workers and further expanded public safety to include judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.

