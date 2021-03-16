Claire’s Critter Closet helps pet owners in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new pantry in Wausau is helping local families who need help get the pet supplies they need during the pandemic, while honoring a courageous young girl.

Claire’s Critter Closet was created in honor of Claire Hornby, the 10-year-old girl who passed away in September from brain cancer. It’s a way to help Claire’s name live on while helping others.

“Claire had a supreme love of animals,” Claire’s mom, Kirsten Hornby said.

First United Methodist Church is the home of Claire’s Critter Closet, a pantry specifically created to remember Claire Hornby and to help pet owners.

“Claire was always a shepherdess, we call her ‘the great shepherdess’ because she was always looking to help those in need and to help those around her and really be a friend to all,” Hornby said.

Hornby said the pantry will help people who need vital pet supplies, but are struggling to make ends meet.

The idea for the pantry came from their family’s pastor, Rebecca Voss of the first United Methodist Church, who only knew Claire for a short time.

“Even though I was only her pastor for a couple of short months, she leaves a big impact quickly in people’s lives,” Voss said.

Voss approached Claire before she passed away and asked if she’d like to be named after the closet—she said yes and made the first donation.

“We wanted something that will continue to shine her light [and] her love well into the future and serve as one of the reminders of her legacy,” Voss said.

Claire died on Sept. 8, 2020 from a DIPG brain tumor, and since then, her family has felt that loss, even impacting Kirsten while teaching her orchestra class in the Wausau School District.

“It grips my heart and I can’t move… I go to work every day, but I’ve had a class period where I’ve had to get help, I couldn’t function,” Hornby said.

Although Claire may be gone, her legacy is just getting started.

“I just can’t thank our community enough for their generosity and their love,” Hornby said.

If you’re in need of pet products, Claire’s Critter Closet is open on the second Tuesday and fourth Saturday of every month and donations can be made at the church any time Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. To 1 p.m.

