Athletic Park renovation is nearing completion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New concession options, an open area and a taste of the old ballpark. The Woodchucks say the new seating area has one of the best views in the house.

It’s beginning to be the time when the sun shines down on the baseball diamond.

“Selling tickets, getting ready for promotions, ordering retail and planning concessions,” said Kayla Michiel, the Wisconsin Woodchucks assistant general manager. “We’re ready to go, only a couple of months away.”

This season, they’ll have a new section of seating called “dugout seats.” The renovation that started in November is in phase four of the project.

“Bar rail seating, super nice views of the ballpark so everyone has their own reserved seat,” Michiel said, “Bar rails in front of them.”

Along the first base line, the new dugout seats are in the final phase of construction.

“This really gives people a better seating option so they can be really close to the action of the baseball game,” Michiel explained.

The estimated $1.5 million renovation creates an open seating area in addition to traditional seats. Two new concession stands are below the seating.

“People love their novelty items. Their ice cream, their pizza, their popcorn,” Michiel explained, “So this will give people the opportunity to enjoy that as well.”

They even kept parts of the old structure, incorporating them into the seating area.

“We actually used the brick from the athletic park wall that surrounds the ballparks to add the pillars in the new renovations,” Michiel said.

In fact, many materials from the bleachers were repurposed in the renovation.

“We just love the history aspect that Athletic Park has been around a really long time,” Michiel said, “We want to keep that history piece as well with the wall.”

After a difficult year to navigate through, the renovations are currently in phase 4, the final phase. That brings a sense of normalcy back to Athletic Park.

“We’re excited for a mostly normal schedule and to get our fans back out here,” Michiel said.

