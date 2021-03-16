Allergist explains early spring impact on allergies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re starting to notice a scratchy throat, it could be your seasonal allergies.

With the early spring so far, an allergist at Marshfield Clinic says now is the time to get ahead of those allergies.

Dr. Mark Huftel says early spring actually means allergies could be less intense but spread out over a longer period of time.

“The trees are going to pollinate sooner or later, but sometimes an early spring will spread this out over a longer time frame,” Dr. Huftel said.

He says allergy season could be worse if we had a late spring.

“In years when you have late springs and it’s condensed into a shorter time frame, then you may actually have much higher pollen counts at those times,” he explained.

He says anyone with tree or mold allergies should get ahead of them.

“Now is the time to start your medication, get that on board before significant flares,” he said.

This year, Dr. Huftel has also had to navigate treating patients during the pandemic, since some allergy symptoms overlap with COVID-19.

“We have had patients who thought it was just their allergies who end up being tested and test positive for COVID, so that is one of the challenges that can happen with these allergy seasons,” he said.

But he says the key is whether the symptoms appear to be a yearly pattern.

“If it’s somebody who’s been having symptoms for a number of years, and it’s been going on for a couple of weeks, maybe months, you’d be less likely to think about that,” he said.

Dr. Huftel also says we know that spring comes in Wisconsin when it wants to, so we don’t know for sure what kind of pollen counts we’ll be dealing with later in the tree allergy season, which typically ends in June.

