Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Portage County fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
COVID vaccine eligibility moved up to March 22 for people with medical conditions
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.
Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down

Latest News

Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Gigi's Playhouse Wausau celebrating acceptance of down syndrome
Gigi's Playhouse Wausau celebrating acceptance of down syndrome