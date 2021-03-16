Advertisement

2 found dead at Juneau County residence, 2 held on warrants

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (AP) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the deaths of two people west of Wisconsin Dells.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the Town of Lyndon Monday afternoon.

They found the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. Officials say a 24-year-old man who lived in the home was arrested in Eau Claire and was being held on a felony parole warrant. Another resident, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.

