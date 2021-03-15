WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 41: Reliving Moments Part One, Columbus Catholic’s Buzzer Beater

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two years ago today, the incredible happened. In the Division 5 state semifinals, Tom Nystrom fired up a heave from half-court with a chance to send his team to the championship. It went in.

On the anniversary, Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld talk with Nystrom, Bryce Fuerlinger and Jarred Mandel, as well as head coach Joseph Konieczny about the moment. They walk through the season, the morning before and the euphoria that took place after the shot went in.

If you have any other incredible moments or teams from past Central Wisconsin teams, send us an email at sports@wsaw.com

