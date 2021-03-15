Wausau West volleyball coach Cathy Newton steps down.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West announced that its long-time volleyball coach, Cathy Newton, is stepping down. Newton was with the program as a head coach for 36 years.

“I have been fortunate to work with great players and great families. I’ve been blessed with assistants and administration that shared the same vision and passion for the sport,” said Newton in a letter to her players. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with fantastic student-athletes and multi-sport athletes. I’ll miss working with my returning athletes, but I will be able to see them grow into their roles next fall.”

Newton amassed a 731-552 record while at the helm of the Warriors’ program. Wausau West won three conference championships and appeared in the state tournament seven times with her as head coach.

“I have been around many, many coaches and only a select few have done it so well for such a long time,” said Wausau West athletic director Brian Miller via a press release. “Cathy has been a consistent model of what high school coaches should be. She is a beloved member of the Warrior family.”

The school announced it will begin the search for a new coach in the spring.

